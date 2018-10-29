New Aston Martin Vantage Launched in India at Rs 2.86 Crore

Aston Martin has launched the 2018 Vantage in India. Aston Martin has priced the Vantage at Rs 2.86 crore. The 2018 Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre, 510PS/685Nm twin-turbo V8 mated to an eight-speed transmission. The Aston Martin Vantage is capable of doing 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds and can go onto a maximum speed of 195mph. First used in 1951 on a high-output engine option for the DB2, Vantage was quickly established as a model in its own right. Highlights include the William Towns-designed V8 vantage, twin-supercharged V600 Le Mans and the V8 Vantage.“The new Vantage is the second of the seven new models in seven years under our Second Century Plan,” explained Nancy Chen, Head of Sales Operations for Aston Martin, South and Southeast Asia, during the launch. “It (Second Century Plan) is a bold plan, and it is working. We have made a strong start with the DB11, taking Aston Martin back into profit. The new Vantage will build on this success, and take the company to greater heights.”“Vantage is a car that’s never less connected and engaging with the breadth of capability to revel in challenging roads and bare its teeth on the track – this is the essence of the Vantage driving experience” continued Chen. “A true sports car with a sharper look and a keener dynamic edge, the new Vantage is the Aston Martin pure driving machine that the enthusiasts have been waiting for.”Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Aston Martin New Delhi (Select Cars Pvt. Ltd.) and the partner for Aston Martin in India said, “We are thrilled to bring Aston Martin Vantage to New Delhi. This car stands unmatched both in its experience and its performance. The innovative technology, powerful engine, British craftsmanship and purposeful design lend Vantage a strong character, while making an impactful statement on the race track as well as on the road. Vantage offers the most immersive driving experience and will strike a strong chord with consumers.”Together with the new side gills, which have been integrated into the body surface and bleed air pressure out from the wheel arches, and the pronounced upswept rear deck lid, the Vantage generates a significant level of downforce – a rarity on any production car and a first for a core production Aston Martin model.For the first time on an Aston Martin, the new Vantage also features an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff). This differential is linked to the car’s electronic stability control system, so it can understand the car’s behaviour, and react accordingly to direct the engine’s power to the relevant wheel. At higher speeds, the E-Diff’s speed and sensitivity of response enables the system to take very fine control of the car’s dynamic behaviour.The chassis is an evolution of the latest generation bonded aluminium structure first seen on the DB11, though some 70% of the structure’s new components are new for Vantage. Thanks to the full integration of engine, transmission, E-Diff, Dynamic Torque Vectoring, Dynamic Stability Control, Adaptive Damping and the electric power steering systems, each mode optimises every area of the car as one.