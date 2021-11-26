New Audi Q5 vs Mercedes-Benz GLC vs BMW X3 vs Volvo XC60 Comparison - Segment Analysis

The Audi Q5 facelift has finally been launched in the Indian market, with pricing beginning at Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The Q5 returned to Audi’s India lineup more than a year after it was phased out when the brand shifted to the BS6 era. The German automaker has already started accepting bookings for the Q5 facelift online and through dealerships, with a booking fee of Rs 2 lakh.

Audi has acknowledged that more than a hundred vehicles have already been reserved, with delivery set to begin soon. Audi currently offers three SUVs in the Q family, in addition to the Q2 and Q8, as well as the performance edition RS Q8. This is also Audi’s ninth launch of the year, after the introduction of up to five electric vehicles.

The 2021 Q5 facelift now boasts a BS 6 compliant petrol engine and various enhancements over its forerunner. Audi is hoping that the latest generation Q5 will assist improve sales in the days ahead. But will it, however, make the cut when compared to rivals such as the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3, and even the recently introduced Volvo XC60? Here’s a quick look at the price, capabilities, and specs of these high-end luxury SUVs.

Engine and Performance

Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 2021 is no longer available with diesel engines, instead opting for a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The new Q5 has a power output of 249 horsepower and a max torque of 370 Nm. The SUV has a peak speed of 237 kmph, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds, and has an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.01 kmpl.

BMW X3

The BMW X3 also has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that is mated to an eight-speed automated Steptronic gearbox. The engine has a maximum power output of 248 horsepower and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes provides the GLC with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine linked to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The engine has a peak power output of 194 bhp and a peak torque output of 320 Nm.

Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 is also powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine like its competitors. The engine is linked to an eight-speed automated transmission. The SUV has a power output of 247 horsepower and a max torque of 350 Nm.

Price

The Audi Q5 facelift SUV is priced at 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Performance Plus model. The higher Tech model is priced at Rs. 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom). With a base price of 58.51 lakh, the Mercedes GLC is the most economical option in the 5-seater premium luxury SUV sector when compared to the new Audi Q5 and its competitors (ex-showroom).

The BMW X3 pricing in India starts at 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaches up to 63.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the highest-spec version. The Volvo XC60, on the other hand, is the most expensive choice in its category, costing 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

