Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

New Bajaj CT110 Launched in India at Rs 37,997, Gets New Suspension and Higher Ground Clearance

The new CT110 comes with semi–knobby tyres, a raised ground clearance, stronger & bigger crash guards and a redesigned suspension.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Bajaj CT110 Launched in India at Rs 37,997, Gets New Suspension and Higher Ground Clearance
Bajaj CT 110. (image source: Bajaj)
Loading...

Bajaj Auto has launched the new CT110 in India at a price of Rs 37,997 for the Kick Start variant and Rs 44,480 for the Electric Start variant (ex-showroom Delhi prices). The new CT110 comes with semi–knobby tyres, a raised ground clearance, stronger & bigger crash guards and a suspension that have been designed for its usability on different terrains. The upswept exhaust, rubber mirror covers and bellows on the front suspension give it a tough-as-nails appearance.

The CT110 is a powered by a 115cc DTSi engine that puts out 8.4 hp and 9.81 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. The new CT110 also provides comfortable seating, with a long, thick padded seat and rubber tank pad for snug seating posture.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycle Business said, “The CT range was conceptualized for those customers who demand a robust bike at a reasonable price. Till date, more than 50 lakh customers are riding the CT and appreciate it for its durability and outstanding mileage. We have continuously invested in the product both in terms of technology and style without losing the core value of delivering the Best Value Motorcycle on the Indian roads. We believe that the tough new CT 110 provides even better value with superior performance - a great combination of mileage and power - all at an attractive price.”

The new CT110 is now available in three colours i.e. ‘Matte olive green with yellow decals’, ‘Gloss ebony black with blue decals’, and ‘Gloss flame red with bright red decals’ at all Bajaj Auto dealerships across India.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram