New Bajaj Dominar 400 With Factory-Fitted Touring Kit Launched at Rs 2.16 Lakh in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Dominar 400 upgrade with factory-fitted touring accessories. The Dominar 400, now in its new avatar, gets an angular tall visor. Bajaj claims that the new visor has been developed with CFD technology and is designed to offer good wind-blast protection. It also features an aerodynamically sculpted fighter jet-inspired knuckle guard with Flexi-winglets. It also gets a functional carrier for luggage along with a back stopper.

Also new is an engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate. The Dominar 400 also comes equipped with a navigation system that allows riders to attach a navigation device. To add to all this, it now comes equipped with a USB charging port to keep one’s devices charged on the go.

The bike has a liquid-cooled 373.3cc DOHC FI engine, delivering 40 PS and 35 Nm of torque. Further, it retains all the state-of-the-art class-leading features like the 43 mm up-side-down (USD) forks at the twin-barrel exhaust.

All the accessories, apart from saddle, will come as standard on the Dominar 400. The saddle stay will be a paid accessory sold separately by Bajaj Auto dealers at a nominal price. Dominar 400 is available in 2 colour options – Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.

Commenting on the new Dominar 400 launch, Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into long distances and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar. Basis interactions with Dominar riders, we have thoughtfully designed and smartly handpicked the touring accessories that don’t just accentuate the style and tour-worthiness of the motorcycle but also amp-up the rider’s safety. These accessories are factory-fitted and will ensure that the riders will have the best touring experience.”

