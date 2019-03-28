New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Launched at Rs 40,500

Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) at Rs 40,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Platina is known for Bajaj's ‘ComforTec' and DTS-i technology. The new Kick Start variant of the Bajaj Platina gets CBS (Combi Brake System) as well. The Platina KS is available in two colour options - Ebony black with silver decals, and Cocktail wine red.Bajaj says that the new Platina 100 KS gives 20% less jerks, due to its ‘ComforTec’ technology which consists of longer front and back suspension, rubber footpads, directional tyres, and a spring soft seat for better comfort. It also gets a LED DRL headlamp and body graphics.Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business said “Platina is known for delivering supreme comfort along with great mileage to commuters. With the introduction of the Platina 100KS, we are now able to offer great value at an unbeatable price point."