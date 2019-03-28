English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Launched at Rs 40,500
The Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start also gets Combi Braking System (CBS).
Bajaj Platina KS. (Image: Bajaj)
Loading...
Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) at Rs 40,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Platina is known for Bajaj's ‘ComforTec' and DTS-i technology. The new Kick Start variant of the Bajaj Platina gets CBS (Combi Brake System) as well. The Platina KS is available in two colour options - Ebony black with silver decals, and Cocktail wine red.
Bajaj says that the new Platina 100 KS gives 20% less jerks, due to its ‘ComforTec’ technology which consists of longer front and back suspension, rubber footpads, directional tyres, and a spring soft seat for better comfort. It also gets a LED DRL headlamp and body graphics.
Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business said “Platina is known for delivering supreme comfort along with great mileage to commuters. With the introduction of the Platina 100KS, we are now able to offer great value at an unbeatable price point."
Bajaj says that the new Platina 100 KS gives 20% less jerks, due to its ‘ComforTec’ technology which consists of longer front and back suspension, rubber footpads, directional tyres, and a spring soft seat for better comfort. It also gets a LED DRL headlamp and body graphics.
Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business said “Platina is known for delivering supreme comfort along with great mileage to commuters. With the introduction of the Platina 100KS, we are now able to offer great value at an unbeatable price point."
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results