New Bajaj Platina 100 Kick-Start Launched at Rs 51,667 in India, Rs 8,000 Less Than ES Drum Variant

Bajaj Auto, The World’s Favorite Indian, has launched the New Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) which offers great comfort with the proven ‘Comfortec technology’ of the Platina brand. The bike comes with ‘Spring-on-Spring’ Nitrox suspension that offers 15%* more comfort on long rides, taking up the comfort proposition for both, rider and pillion. It also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, assuring a safe and hassle-free ride.

The new Platina 100KS also gets a refreshed look due to its unique and stylish handguards which offers great comfort by protecting the hands from wind blasts. Priced at Rs 51,667 (Ex-Showroom), the new Platina 100KS comes in two exciting colours - Cocktail Wine Red, & Ebony Black with Silver decals, and is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

New Platina 100KS comes with features including spring on Spring Nitrox suspension, tubeless tyres, hand guards, 20 percent longer front & rear suspension, quilted seat, LED DRL Headlamp, protective tank pad, newly designed indicators and Mirrors and wide rubber footpads.

Also Watch:

Commenting on the launch Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, “The Brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of Comfort making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our Platina range has sold over 72 lac motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage.”