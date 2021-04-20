New Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Launched in India at Rs 93,690, Gets 4 Colour Options

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 in India and has priced it at Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom). The new Pulsar NS 125 is an addition to the Pulsar ‘NS’ range of motorcycles which is one of the most popular motorcycle range in India. As per the company, the new Pulsar NS 125 is targeted at young enthusiasts and comes with performance and several features to offer a sporty experience to those who are entering the 125cc segment.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is powered by a 125cc DTS-i engine which makes 12 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque and comes with a perimeter frame for high stiffness and low flex in order to give the motorcycle a sharp handling response. At the back, it comes with a mono-shock suspension and visually, the motorcycle looks very familiar to the Pulsar NS 200, albeit with slightly different body graphics. Design highlights include a bronze shade finish to the alloy wheels, twin-strip LED tail lamps, body-coloured belly pan, split grab rail and an identical headlamp cluster like the one which the NS 200 had.

Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said “The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand’s position in the Entry Sport Bike segment”.

This is the third iteration in the ‘NS’ lineup by Bajaj as it follows the footsteps of the original NS 200, which was followed by the NS 160, and is now being followed by the NS 125. The motorcycle is available in four colour options - Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

