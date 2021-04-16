New Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Unveiled, Gets 6.0-litre W12 Engine With 659 HP

Luxury car maker Bentley has revealed its Continental GT Speed Convertible model just weeks after it rolled out the Coupe edition of the same model. The new Continental Speed GT Convertible is armed with the same 659 hp W12 engine which Bentley has utilised in the Coupe edition of the model. The roof of the convertible model can be deployed or folded back in 19 seconds and is available in seven vibrant colour options, 26 upholstery options and eight roof liners.

The 6.0-litre W12 engine is highly refined and churns out a peak torque of 900Nm. The car boasts an impressive acceleration of 0-100 kilometre per hour in a mere 3.7 seconds.

The Continental GT Speed Convertible has been blessed with similar performance-oriented specs as the coupe version like an enhanced chassis, wheel steering, electronic rear differential, air suspension with active damping, anti-roll technology and much more. Bentley has also offered a state of the art feature of shifting the balance of power and grip in the rear for a refined driving experience in the sport mode.

Bentley's officials claim that the new convertible is the most driver-oriented vehicle and offers a perfect blend of dynamism and impressive performance. The interiors of the vehicle are handcrafted and rightly so as Bentley is renowned for manufacturing some of the most elegant and premium cars in the world.

Along with offering a host of performance focussed upgrades, the British luxury car manufacturer has also performed significant interior and exterior design changes. The 22-inch wheels of the ultra-luxury vehicles come in three colour options while the company is offering eight distinctive roof liners on the inside of the vehicle. Prospective buyers also get 15 different main hide options and 11 different secondary hide options for the GT Speed Convertible. The interiors of the vehicle can also be customised as per the buyer's recommendations.

