New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh

German luxury car maker BMW has launched its new BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport in India priced at Rs 46.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is locally produced at its Chennai facility, is powered by a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine and it further diversifies the model's diesel portfolio, BMW India said in a statement.The vehicle is equipped with modern safety technologies, such as six air bags, anti-Lock braking system with brake assist; dynamic stability control, including dynamic traction control, cornering brake control and side-impact protection. Moreover, it also has runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, the statement added.Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept and has become a highly successful model in its segment. The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo exhibits striking sporty elements both inside as well as outside, and creates a perfect interplay of luxury and ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. With the introduction of this new sportier version, we are offering an attractive choice for our customers who want to elevate the feeling of dynamism and sporty aspirations in their vehicles.”The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport comes with BMW ConnectedDrive features such as BMW Navigation System Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Rear View Camera along with PDC Rear and Front. The Control Display depicts the menu in a tile arrangement with animated graphics.The iDrive touch controller with handwriting recognition and a 22.3 cms colour display, DVD drive and integrated hard drive (20GB) features in the Sport variant. In the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport, the control display in conjunction with the Navigation system Professional now also has touch functionality and Apple Car Play with wireless integration.