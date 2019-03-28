English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New BMW 530i M Sport Launched in India at Rs 59.20 Lakh
Available in M Sport Package, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is now BS VI compliant.
New BMW 530i M Sport. (Image: BMW)
BMW has launched the new 530i M Sport in India. The luxury sedan has been priced at Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in M Sport Package, the new BMW 530i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is now BS VI compliant. The 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 252 hp with a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds.
The new BMW 530i M Sport is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in the following metallic paintworks: Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic.
The new BMW 530i M Sport has Leather Dakota as standard and includes Canberra Beige exclusive stitching/piping in contrast | Canberra Beige, and Cognac exclusive stitching /piping in contrast | Black.
The new BMW 530i M Sport comes with features such as the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.
The smartphone holder integrated into the center console allows inductive Wireless Charging for mobile phones and BMW Display key. Parking and maneuvering is made easier with the help of Parking Assistant along with the Surround View Cameras and Park Distance Control (PDC).
With the Remote Control Parking function, a driver can maneuver the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key. The Comfort Access System enables ‘keyless’ opening and locking of the vehicle, and includes contactless opening of the boot lid with a quick wave of the foot under the rear bumper.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
