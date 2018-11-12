English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New BMW M8 Coupe To Go Under Production Soon
This flagship model will essentially replace the M6 while bringing brand new aesthetics and performance to the M line.
The BMW M8 Coupe is on its way to series production. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
BMW Group has announced that its newest high-revving coupe is on its way to series production.
In one of the final phases of testing -- ripping around the corners of the Estoril grand-prix racing circuit in Portugal -- before series production, the camouflaged BMW M8 Coupe is proving to be large and in charge.
This flagship model will essentially replace the M6 while bringing brand new aesthetics and performance to the M line characterized by "dynamic prowess, agility, and precision." The low center of gravity, wide tracks, and overall lightweight design make for a stable and controllable ride that's further enhanced by M-line specific features including a unique chassis and suspension to increase steering precision and cornering dynamics.
As for the engine, the high-revving V8 with M TwinPower Turbo tech will produce the same 440kW/600hp of power as the well-loved M5 Sedan right down to the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
Official market launch of the BMW M8 Coupe is expected in 2019 followed by derivatives of the model: the BMW M8 Convertible and the BMW Gran Coupe. Though we don't have a price tag yet, the M850i Coupe will start at $111,900 next year, too, so the M8 will probably go up from there.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
