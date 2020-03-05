New BMW X1 Launched in India Starting at Rs 35.90 Lakh, Gets Updated BS6 Engine Options

BMW India has launched the new updated version of second-generation BMW X1. The new BMW X1 gets refreshed design, added features and BS VI diesel and petrol variants. The new X1 is locally produced in Chennai and is available at all BMW dealerships across India.

The new BMW X1 is available in three variants – the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design features. The new BMW X1 is available in two BS VI petrol and two BS VI diesel variants which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : INR 35,90,000



BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : INR 38,70,000



BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) : INR 39,90,000



BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) : INR 42,90,000

*All prices ex-showroom inclusive of GST

The new BMW X1 gets 5 years / 60,000 kilometres service and warranty package. For customers booking the new BMW X1 in March, the package is available at a special price of just INR 15,000 per year for petrol variants and INR 20,000 per year for diesel variants.

The front has an imposing appearance with larger BMW grille and air intakes as well as new LED headlights with LED foglamps. Three new exterior color options are available – Storm Bay, Misano Blue and Sunset Orange.

The new BMW X1 has ‘X1’ projected onto the ground from the side mirrors. Features includes Panoramic Glass Roof, Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs, micro-activated carbon particulate filter, high-resolution 8.8-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionalit and Park Distance Control and Rear-View Camera make parking in tight spots easier.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X1 sDrive20i produces an output of 192 hp and maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X1 sDrive20d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.9 seconds.

The BMW X1 sDrive20i has fuel efficiency of 14.82 kms/ltr and low CO2 emissions of 160 g/km. The BMW X1 sDrive20d has fuel efficiency of 19.62 kms/ltr and low CO2 emissions of 135 g/km.

Other BMW EfficientDynamics features in the new BMW X1 are Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

The new BMW X1 comes loaded with BMW Safety technologies such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.