New BMW X4 Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 60.6 Lakh
BMW India has priced the two diesel variants at Rs 60.6 lakh and Rs 65.9 lakh, respectively, while the sole petrol trim is tagged at Rs 63.5 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).
BMW X4 launched in India. (Image: BMW India)
German luxury carmaker BMW launched its new X4, a sports activity coupe, in India priced up to Rs 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is rolling out the new model locally from its Chennai-based manufacturing plant. The two diesel variants are priced at Rs 60.6 lakh and Rs 65.9 lakh, respectively, while the sole petrol trim is tagged at Rs 63.5 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).
"BMW established the sports activity vehicle (SAV) category and the latest addition to this hugely successful family is the all-new BMW X4 belonging to the sports activity coupe segment," BMW Group India President Hans-Christian Baertels said in a statement.
BMW X4 launched in India. (Image: BMW India)
Its distinctive vehicle concept will be proven an instant hit in this class and will become a trend-setter, he added. The all-new BMW X4 comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Other features include BMW Gesture Control, wireless charging and parking assist.
BMW X4 launched in India. (Image: BMW India)
