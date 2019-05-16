Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

New BMW X5 Launched in India at Rs 72.90 Lakh

Locally-produced, the all-new BMW X5 is available in three variants - Sport, xLine and M Sport.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New BMW X5 Launched in India at Rs 72.90 Lakh
2019 BMW X5 has been launched in India. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Loading...
The all-new BMW X5 was launched in India today and will be is available in a diesel variant as of now. The petrol variant is scheduled to be available later in 2019. Locally-produced, the all-new BMW X5 is available in three variants - Sport, xLine and M Sport.

Here is the variant-wise pricing (all prices, ex-showroom) of the BMW X5:
BMW X5 xDrive30d Sport – Rs 72.9 lakh
BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine – Rs 82.4 lakh
BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport – Rs 82.4 lakh

In terms of design, the new BMW X5 has grown in all dimensions as compared to its predecessor but the highlight is the enlarged one-piece hexagonal kidney grille, bringing it in line with the updated global design language of BMW cars.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine produces 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm, making it capable of doing 0-100 km/hr in just 6.5 seconds. Whereas the three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine produces 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. This makes the car accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 5.5 seconds.

It is also filled to the brim with technology as it comes with features like Gesture Control, Display Key, Wireless Charging, Head-Up Display and Apple CarPlay. The biggest attraction is the 12.3-inch touchscreen mounted on the dash and the that runs on BMW’s latest 7.0 Operating System.

On the safety front, the X5 includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram