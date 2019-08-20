Take the pledge to vote

New Bugatti Centodieci Joins Exhibit at Le Domaine Bugatti, Alongside the Chiron and Classic EB110

The Bugatti Centodieci is the automaker's most powerful supercar yet, with a USD 8.9 million price tag.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
Bugatti Centodeici. (Image source: Bugatti)
Following its launch last Friday at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the new Centodieci has joined a unique exhibit at Le Domaine Bugatti, alongside cars like the Chiron and classic EB110. The year, which marks the luxury automaker's 110th anniversary, saw the showing up at Concourse d'Elegance with multiple pre-war models from private ownership.

According to Carscoops, speaking at the evening Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said that it was a unique sight to have all Bugatti cars of the last three decades together.

Notably, models present on the Concept Car lawn (directly below the Bugatti stand) this year included the Centodieci, an EB110 Super Sport, a Veyron Super Sport, and three Chiron Sports, the only Divo in the world and the La Voiture Noire, revealed Carscoops.

Winkelmann further revealed that the Monterey Car Week is an important event for Bugatti, with the USA being its largest market, in particular, California, and there have been several times that the Bugatti has been named the 'Best in Show' at Pebble Beach.

Notably, when compared to the Chiron, the limited edition Centodieci is 20 kg lighter and packs an 8-litre W16 engine with 1,578 HP, which is 99HP more than the Chiron.

Interestingly, all 10 units of Centodieci have already been sold, revealed Carscoops.

The Bugatti Centodieci is the automaker's most powerful supercar yet, with a USD 8.9 million price tag. Design-wise, it is a tribute to the mid-engine EB110 supercar that debuted in 1991 when the company was still owned by Romano Artioli.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
