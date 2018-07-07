New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Its raining discounts in the automobile market and a lot of the already good selling cars are on huge discounts, to a tune upwards of Rs 1 lakh. It’s going to be the festival season in the coming month or two, meaning a lot of potential buyers will look out to buy a new vehicle. Not only does the festival season is auspicious for the buyers, it also brings out many hefty discount offers from the manufacturers in order to lure these buyers. However, this also means that the already existing models might not find any customers as people wait for the festival season for purchasing a new vehicle. Auto manufacturers offer a hefty discount on such models all throughout the summers to push the inventory. We have compiled a list of hot discounts to go for this July, before the festival season kicks-in!With the arrival of new Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai i10 has somewhat left behind in the hatchback race. Hyundai is offering the current gen model with benefits upto Rs 1 Lakh, including cash benefits, and exchange bonus. Also, its sedan sibling Xcent is now being offered with same benefits of up to Rs 1 Lakh.First on our list is Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz mid-size sedan, which like its MPV cousin Ertiga, suffered a setback post GST implementation. The SHVS diesel powered car got a price revision, resulting in downfall of sales. This prompted Maruti to offer discounts and benefits of around Rs 75000 for the Ciaz diesel, to clear out the inventory before the new model is introduced.Honda’s premium hatchback offering in the country, is not doing well in terms of the sales as compared to the rival models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20. To push the sales of this otherwise spacious and practical car, Honda is offering discounts and benefits of around Rs 60000, specifically on the select diesel variants.The Mahindra XUV500 has been an immensely successful car in the domestic market thanks to a number of factors working its way. First, it’s only among a limited number of premium SUVs available under Rs 20 Lakh. Secondly, it comes with full seven seat cabin, sunroof, automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system. But with the arrival of new XUV500, there are still some unsold units left for the previous generation model, which is on sale at a hefty discount upto Rs 1.5 Lakh.Yet another surprise on the list is the popular Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback that has always been among the top selling cars in India. The no nonsense cabin, tall-boy design and Maruti’s brand makes the Wagon R famous among the buyers. While the sales of the hatchback is on a full swing, some of the dealers are offering discounts as high as Rs 40000, depending on stocks.Last on our list is also the car with the maximum discount in it. Honda CR-V, the premium SUV is on a massive discount of Rs 1.5 Lakh, comprising of cash discounts, exchange amount, insurance and more. Honda CR-V has always been a competent premium SUV in the market, but is not able to find any more customers in the current days.*Note - Discounts may vary from city to cityDiscounts may vary from dealer to dealerAll quotations sourced from advertisements by manufacturers.