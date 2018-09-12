English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
Planning to buy a new car? Or simply scouting the market for discounts? Worry not, we have put together the best discounts of the month in one place.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
It’s raining discounts in the Indian automobile market and a lot of cars, which are about to get a facelift are on huge discounts, to a tune upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh. Reason being, people don’t buy vehicles that are slated to get a new model or a facelift, leaving behind unsold inventories of produced vehicles. Manufacturers offer hefty discounts to clear this stock of pre-facelift models. From Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Honda CR-V and even the pre-facelift Mahindra XUV500 is on discount and worth buying. We have compiled a list of hot discounts to go for this June, before the festival season kicks-in!
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Discount - Rs 75,000
With the new Ertiga MPV waiting to be launched in India, Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering discounts up to Rs 75,000 on the current generation model, including cash benefits, buyback offers and other benefits. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most affordable 7-seater MPV available in India today. The second-gen Ertiga will be launched with the 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine, like the one we saw in the new Ciaz, with an output of 105hp.
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10 . (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Save up to Rs 1 lakh
With the arrival of new Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai i10 has somewhat left behind in the hatchback race. Hyundai is offering the current gen model with benefits up to Rs 1 Lakh, including cash benefits, and exchange bonus. Also, its sedan sibling Xcent is now being offered with the same benefits of up to Rs 1 Lakh.
Mahindra XUV500 (Pre-Facelift)
Mahindra XUV500 pre-facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Discount - Rs 1.5 Lakh
The Mahindra XUV500 has been an immensely successful car in the domestic market thanks to a number of factors working its way. First, it’s only among a limited number of premium SUVs available under Rs 20 Lakh. Secondly, it comes with full seven-seat cabin, sunroof, automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system. But with the arrival of new XUV500, there are still some unsold units left for the previous generation model, which is on sale at a hefty discount up to Rs 1.5 Lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Discount- Rs 60000
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback that has always been among the top selling cars in India. The no-nonsense cabin, tall-boy design and Maruti’s brand make the Wagon R famous among the buyers. While the sales of the hatchback on full swing, some of the dealers are offering discounts as high as Rs 40000, depending on stocks. Maruti will launch the new model in India by 2019.
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V. (Photo: Honda)
Discount- Rs 1.5 lakh
Honda CR-V, the premium SUV from the Japanese car maker is all set to receive a major update in India. Considering the launch in the coming days, the outgoing model is on a massive discount of Rs 1.5 Lakh, comprising of cash discounts, exchange amount, insurance and more. Honda CR-V has always been a competent premium SUV in the market but is not able to find any more customers in the current days.
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson 4WD (Image: Hyundai)
Discount - Rs 1.5 lakh
The Hyundai Tucson is one of the few premium 5 seater SUVs in India and rivals cars like Jeep Compass. However, the sales of the Hyundai Tucson is not as Hyundai would have expected from the SUV. It comes with petrol and diesel engine options and has a premium cabin and a good list of features. Hyundai is offering discounts and benefits up to Rs 1.5 Lakh on all variants.
*Note - Discounts may vary from city to city
Discounts may vary from dealer to dealer
All quotations sourced from advertisements by manufacturers.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
