New Clio to Get Smart in 2019: Report

To keep compact and subcompact hatchbacks relevant in the face of the ongoing sales onslaught from SUVs, manufacturers now need to think creatively and do something more significant with new models than just a cosmetic refresh. It appears Renault certainly understands that as the French automaker is going to make the new Clio the most technologically advanced car in its class when the latest new incarnation arrives in 2019 according to a report in Autocar.Although the supermini segment faces serious competition from diminutive crossover SUVs, the Clio is definitely at the forefront of its own part of the market and Renault obviously wants to keep it there. The fifth-generation Clio is now entering the final stages of its prototype testing regime, and, as well as a sleeker and more stylish exterior, it's also going to have a dramatic new interior featuring an infotainment screen dominating the dashboard -- not unlike the system in a Tesla.As well as making the infotainment screen the dominant feature of the interior, the all-new 2019 Renault Clio will also be capable of a level of semi-autonomous driving.The interior is where the more revolutionary aspects of the redesign will be evident, so the exterior will be more evolutionary and retain a number of the current car's elements such as the hidden rear door handles. The new Clio will have a look more in line with the larger Megane, but there will also be some design cues taken from the Symbioz concept car Renault was promoting last year.There will be a degree of Megane inspiration inside the 2019 Clio as hardware controls are dispensed with in favor of a large digital dashboard and tablet-like infotainment screen. As key rivals such as the Volkswagen Polo and Ford Fiesta still have smaller, more traditional infotainment screens and analogue dials, the new setup in the Clio will definitely set a new standard in the segment.Under the hood will be 1.0-liter and 1.3-liter petrol engines, and perhaps surprisingly in the current climate, there will also be a 1.5-liter dCi diesel. A much more contemporary 48-volt mild hybrid 1.5 dCi called the Eco2 will also be available, but not from the initial launch.