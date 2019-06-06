Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New Datsun GO and GO+ Gets Vehicle Dynamic Control Technology

The VDC system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
2019 Datsun GO+. (Image Courtesy: Datsun)
Datsun India has announced safety feature, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) technology, in the New Datsun GO and GO+. The new system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control. Responding to car oversteering and understeering, the system facilitates a safer driving experience. The new models also come with anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) and traction control system (TCS).

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan India said, “Datsun is committed to transforming customer experience with new and innovative products. Underscoring our focus on progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience, the New Datsun GO and GO+ now comes with VDC so that the Datsun owner can drive with confidence.”

All variants of the New Datsun GO and GO+ are available with a new music system, featuring a seven-inch display, smartphone connectivity via Apple Car Play and Android Auto, voice recognition, among other standard in-car music features. These new models are available at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across India.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
