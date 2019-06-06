New Datsun GO and GO+ Gets Vehicle Dynamic Control Technology
The VDC system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control.
2019 Datsun GO+. (Image Courtesy: Datsun)
Datsun India has announced safety feature, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) technology, in the New Datsun GO and GO+. The new system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control. Responding to car oversteering and understeering, the system facilitates a safer driving experience. The new models also come with anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) and traction control system (TCS).
Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan India said, “Datsun is committed to transforming customer experience with new and innovative products. Underscoring our focus on progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience, the New Datsun GO and GO+ now comes with VDC so that the Datsun owner can drive with confidence.”
All variants of the New Datsun GO and GO+ are available with a new music system, featuring a seven-inch display, smartphone connectivity via Apple Car Play and Android Auto, voice recognition, among other standard in-car music features. These new models are available at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across India.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Had the Perfect Response to Michael Vaughan Complaining About 'King' Kohli Sketch
- Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters
- China Has Already Awarded 5G Licenses, While Mobile Operators in India Debate The 5G Spectrum Price
- Jackie Shroff Used to Carry Salman Khan's Photos in Pocket and Ask Producers to Cast Him
- MG eZS Electric SUV Teased, To be Manufactured in India - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s