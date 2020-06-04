New Delhi Airport Emerges As a Hub For Agricultural Export Business Amid Covid-19 Crisis

After facilitating a massive movement of cargo consisting of essential supplies, the Delhi International Airport Ltd-run IGIA has emerged as a hub for agricultural perishables. In a statement, DIAL said that it has facilitated the export of the season's first consignment of mangoes from Lucknow to Dubai.

"The consignment of 3 metric tonnes of mangoes, brought from orchards in Lucknow, was sent to Dubai by Air India Express flight today (June 4)," DIAL said in the statement.

"Delhi Airport is now fast emerging as a preferred airport for the export of fresh vegetables and fruits facilitating the government's ambitious 'Krishi Udan' initiative."

This initiative aims to assist farmers in transporting agricultural products to domestic and international markets.

"It is part of the Government's 16-point programme to boost agriculture and double the income of farmers," the statement said.

"In April 2020, Delhi Airport also handled the first consignment of 3 metric tonnes (MT) of fresh vegetables, which was exported to London from Varanasi. Last week, the airport handled a consignment of fresh mangoes, which was exported to Dubai from Varanasi via Lucknow."

At present, Delhi Airport has India's one of the largest on-Airport temperature-controlled facility of over 1.5 lakh MT capacity to process the perishable products in the temperature range of -200 to 250 degrees Celsius.

Apart from having state-of-the-art infrastructure, the airport also has the largest connectivity to around 150 destinations across the globe, which complements and makes the facility as a most favoured one for the 'Krishi Udan' initiative.

The airport has had handled around 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters operating between various destinations like Doha, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Incheon, etc.

Additionally, the Centre has designated Delhi Airport as a major hub for import and distribution of Covid-19 related medical essentials.