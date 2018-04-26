New Ducati Monster 821 to Launch in India on May 1, 2018

Ducati Monster 821 will get a new TFT instrument cluster. (Photo Courtesy: Ducati)

Ducati India is set to launch the latest 2018 version of their popular streetfighter offering into the Indian market – the Ducati Monster 821. As per the teasers on the Italian manufacturer’s social media profiles, the launch is set to take place on May 1, 2018. The new model by Ducati comes as a celebration of the Monster range of motorcycles completing 25 years.In terms of visual changes, the most evident one is the new headlamp cluster at the front which bears resemblance to latest Monster 1200. The fuel tank has been chiselled to give a more muscular look and complimenting that approach is the tail section which has been made to look sharper than before. Another major change with the introduction of this new model will the launch of the Ducati Yellow colour scheme, which will be offered alongside the familiar Red and Black paint options.When it comes to features, the new Monster 821 will come with multi-stage traction control and ABS along with three riding modes on offer. What’s new, though, is that the 821 has been given a new TFT instrument cluster which also supports Bluetooth connectivity through the Ducati Multimedia system.There are a few changes on the mechanical front as well. The bike continues to be powered by the same 821 cc, Testastretta L-twin engine but now it has been worked upon to be BS-IV emission norm compliant. This, has resulted in a drop of the power of about 2 hp and a drop in torque output by about 3.4 Nm. As a result, the engine is expected to deliver 110 hp and 89.4 Nm of torque. The dual exhausts have been given a makeover as well.The motorcycle is expected to be priced at about Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S, Kawasaki Z900 and the Suzuki GSX-S750.Watch this space for updates.