New Ducati Multistrada V2 India Launch On April 25; Here's What To Expect

Ducati, after much waiting, has finally announced the launch of the Ducati Multistrada V2 in India. The Italian maker has decided to launch the Multistrada V2 in India on April 25. The adventure tourer will be the successor of the Multistrada 950, which has been running on Indian roads for quite some time.

The bike was unveiled for the first time in October 2021. Since then, bike buffs are waiting to get their hands on one of these tourers. The bike is coupled with the tagline, “Your Everyday Wonder,’ signifying the bike’s potential for everyday use, along with its ability to adapt and perform on various surfaces.

The bike, at its heart, remains similar to the Ducati Multistrada 950 and is powered by the same 937cc, Testastretta engine that churns out a maximum power of 113bhp @9000rpm and achieves a peak torque of 94Nm @6750rpm. Coupled with a six-speed transmission aided with Ducati Quick Shift, the bike glides over smooth roads as adeptly as it takes on tough terrains.

The most noticeable change in the Ducati Multistrada V2 is the reduction of 5 kilograms in its kerb weight. The Multistrada V2 now weighs a total of 199 kilograms (dry weight), while the kerb weight stands at 222 kilograms. The bike also differs from its predecessor in terms of looks. The engine cover is the one to start with. This is followed by narrower, lower seats with additional footpegs ensuring a comfortable ride for both the rider and the pillion rider.

The bike is feature-laden and full of rider-centric aids such as Ducati Traction Control, ABS Cornering, and Vehicle Hold Control. The bike also hones four different riding modes – Sport, Urban, Touring, and Enduro.

Although the prices in India will be announced on April 25 at the launch, internationally, the Ducati Multistrada V2 is retailed at $15,295 (roughly Rs 11.67 lakh).

