New Electric Buses Introduced in Jammu and Kashmir

The new electric bus in Jammu and Kashmir ships with notable features such as the CCTV camera, GPS and a panic button.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
New Electric Buses Introduced in Jammu and Kashmir
JBM Solaris Eco-Life All-Electric Bus. Image for representation. (Image: News18.com)
Advisor to the State Governor K Skandan flagged off the operations of the first state-run electric bus service in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. After inaugurating the service at the railway station here, Skandan said, "The government will initially operate 40 electric buses on different routes in the state." The buses are totally environment friendly, Skandan said. Equipped with CCTV cameras, an electric bus can cover a distance of around 150 km after a single charge, a spokesman said. He said various charging stations would be constructed at different locations. The spokesman said electric buses are the need of the hour to protect the environment.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
