New Flights to Connect Jharsuguda with Bengaluru and Kolkata
At present, a number of flights, under the regional connectivity scheme known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), operate to Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raipur from Jharsuguda.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Two new flight services, under the UDAN scheme, will begin soon from the Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda, a senior state government official said on Wednesday. The new flights will connect Jharsuguda to Bengaluru and Kolkata, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, A K Tripathy, said here after the Regional Air Connectivity Council's meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the VSS Airport on September 22, 2018. A discussion regarding expansion of Rourkela and Jeypore airstrips was also held during the meeting, he said. "The tendering process of Rs 55 crore has been completed for the Jeypore airstrip project. Flight services will commence once the basic infrastructure is ready," Tripathy said.
At present, a number of flights, under the regional connectivity scheme known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), operate to Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raipur from Jharsuguda, the Director of Civil Aviation of Odisha, H B Panda, said.
"Two more flights, one to Bengaluru and the other to Kolkata, will be added soon," he said. Currently, Alliance Air flies to Bhubaneswar and Raipur, SpiceJet to Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata from here, he said. The state government is providing manpower and financial support to make the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN scheme) viable, Panda said, adding, the government has also decided to reduce VAT on aviation fuel from 5 per cent to 1 per cent.
He said four airstrips of Odisha were selected for UDAN (Ude Aam Nagarik) scheme. These airstrips are located at Rourkela, Jharsguda, Utkel (Kalahandi) and Jeypore (Koraput).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 2020, Suggests Teaser
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG