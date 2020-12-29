New Force Gurkha Spied Testing Without Camouflage in India, to Compete Against Mahindra Thar

Earlier this year at the Auto Expo, Force Motors had revealed the new 2021 Gurkha with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Now, the rugged off-roader’s uncamouflaged spy pictures have surfaced online, much ahead of its anticipated launch early next year.

The upcoming Gurkha model will be BS6 compliant and it will rival the likes of recently released Mahindra Thar. The new pictures of the test mule may be of a lower-spec variant which has steel rims and a standard white body colour. The model retains the familiar box shape design and features a single slat grille with a mesh design. It also features a distinctive square housing with circular headlamps. However, the top-spec variant shown at the 2020 Auto Expo is expected to get circular DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a skid plate among others. The display model also featured a snorkel on the right fender.

According to a CarWale report, the interior of the top-spec variant may be offered with a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows and a three-spoke steering wheel and other features. The new SUV, however, will retain the analogue format for the instrument cluster and a single piece seat for the second row.

The new Gurkha will be powered by an updated BS6 compliant 2.6-litre Mercedes-Benz diesel unit. It is mated with five-speed manual transmission with a 4x4 drive train. The four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is enough to produce 90bhp and 230Nm of peak torque. The company might offer a range of accessories for the updated Gurkha iteration at the time of the launch. The price of the new Gurkha SUV may be priced between Rs 10 and Rs 14 lakh.

Force’s Gurkha was first introduced in February this year and since then, eager fans have been waiting for the off roader to go on sale in the market. However, the next-gen Gurkha’s launch was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

