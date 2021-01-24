New Force Gurkha SUV Spotted Ahead of Launch, to Compete with Mahindra Thar

The all-new Force Gurkha has been spotted ahead of its launch. Force Motors showcased the updated Gurkha at the 2020 Auto Expo and now it has been almost a year for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for its arrival. As there have been signs of recovery in the auto industry post the coronavirus pandemic, the vehicle was seen testing before its launch, which could be anytime soon. The off-roader retains its predecessor’s boxy shape but has received a thorough feature revamp.

Here are the few things you need to know ahead of the vehicle's launch:

Design:

Although the new Force Gurkha retains the core value of its predecessor's, several other changes in its design have been made. These changes include new bumpers, headlights with LED DRLs, revised tail-lights and a different grille. Based on a new ladder-frame chassis, the vehicle has been designed to meet the new crash test and pedestrian-protection norms. The off-roader will be available in three and five-door forms like earlier. It also comes with a two-wheel-drive version.

Interior changes:

The interior of the new Gurkha has the most significant changes. A dual-tone colour scheme, a touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned dashboard and a new instrument cluster with a digital multi-info display have been included inside the vehicle.

Engine:

A BS6 version of the 2.6 litres Mercedes derived diesel engine which produces a modest 90 hp and 280 Nm of torque is likely to be adopted by the off-roader. A standard five-speed gearbox with the power being sent to all the four wheels has also been provided. However, Gurkha will continue to feature manual locking differentials and a low-range gearbox for the difficult terrains.

Price:

The vehicle is expected to come in the range of above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Watch:

Launch:

The date of the launch has not yet been fixed and the company hasn’t yet announced any reason behind the delay. The new Force Gurkha will be competing with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the domestic market.