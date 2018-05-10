New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics

Ford EcoSport Titanium S will come with an electric sunroof. (Image Courtesy: Facebook/Ford EcoSport Owners in India)

Ford EcoSport Titanium S gets a new MID in ht einstrument cluster. (Image Courtesy: Facebook/Ford EcoSport Owners in India)

Ford EcoSport Titanium S will get orange accents inside the cabin. (Image Courtesy: Facebook/Ford EcoSport Owners in India)

Ford EcoSport has to be one of the most popular cars in its segment in India and one of the most popular aspects of the car has been the EcoBoost petrol engine. Ford had recently launched the EcoSport facelift which did come with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, along with the 1.5-litre diesel powered offering but did not offer the Ecoboost version. Now, the company is set to reintroduce the EcoBoost engine in India with the launch expected to take place in the coming days. Ahead of the launch, pictures and videos of the car have been leaked online giving a sneak peek into what can be expected from the upcoming EcoSport.Ford will come out with two new variants of the EcoSport – an Ecosport Signature Edition and the EcoSport S. The details, including images and videos of these cars, has been posted on Facebook by a group named ‘Ford Ecosport owners in India’ which also lists out the key features to be looked out for in the EcoSport S and the EcoSport Signature editions.As per the page, the EcoSport Signature Edition is based on the Titanium variant and will come with an electric sunroof, 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, blacked-out roof rails, blacked-out headlamp and fog lamp bezel and the most evident change is the gloss black front grille with a chrome outline. On the features front, the car will also come with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control as well. This variant, as the post suggests, will be available in four colour options – Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Lightning Blue. It will be available with the choice of the existing engine options – a 123 hp 1.5-litre Dragon petrol engine and a 100 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine.When it comes to the EcoSport S, it will be based on the Titanium+ variant. This will get all the above-mentioned features. What’s different are the new alloy wheels which will have an updated design and the interiors will come with orange accents on the dashboard, orange accents on the doors and the seats will get contrast orange stitching. The roof will get a blacked-out treatment and there will also be a new 4.2-inch MID in the instrument cluster along with a tyre pressure monitoring system. This model will be available in all colour options and will introduce a new orange paint scheme exclusive to this variant as well.The biggest difference in the EcoSport S, as compared to all other EcoSport variants, however, will be that the petrol variant will come with a 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine. The diesel-engine powered variant will continue to be equipped with the existing 1.5-litre diesel engine. The EcoSport S will also get stiffer suspension setup for a sporty driving experience. Transmission duties on the EcoSport S variant will be handled by a new 6-speed manual transmission which will replace the existing 5-speed manual transmission setup.