English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Ford Freestyle CUV - Detailed Image Gallery
Here are the images of the new Ford Freestyle CUV which will be launched in India soon.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Ford is all set to launch its new compact utility vehicle Freestyle in India this month and India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new CUV will be launched. Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat for consumers in India and all around the world, including parts of Europe and Africa. We got a chance to drive the new Freestyle CUV in Rajasthan and we will be bringing out the full first drive review soon. Till then here are some images from the first drive of the new Ford Freestyle.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The Ford Freestyle uses design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs. The front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives the car a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The Freestyle comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque. The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque.
Ford Freestyle Engine. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags. The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.
Also Watch: Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco talks about India Plans | Interview
Also Watch
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The Ford Freestyle uses design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs. The front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives the car a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
The Freestyle comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque. The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque.
Ford Freestyle Engine. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags. The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.
Also Watch: Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco talks about India Plans | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bhumi Pednekar is Badass Dacoit in First Look of Son Chiriya
- Smith Will Not Challenge Ban Handed by CA for Ball Tampering
- I Live For This: Sushmita Sen Posts 'Portrait of Bliss' with Daughter Alisah
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit