New Ford Freestyle CUV - Detailed Image Gallery

Ford Freestyle. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

Ford is all set to launch its new compact utility vehicle Freestyle in India this month and India is amongst the first across the globe where the all-new CUV will be launched. Produced at Ford India’s Sanand factory in Gujrat for consumers in India and all around the world, including parts of Europe and Africa. We got a chance to drive the new Freestyle CUV in Rajasthan and we will be bringing out the full first drive review soon. Till then here are some images from the first drive of the new Ford Freestyle.The Ford Freestyle uses design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs. The front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives the car a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.The Freestyle comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque. The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque.Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags. The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.