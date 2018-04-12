English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Ford Freestyle CUV Exclusive Bookings Open at Amazon
Customers booking via Amazon to get priority delivery; booking amount of Rs 10,000 can be paid via Amazon’s certified payment modes.
Ford Freestyle CUV. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Customers waiting to own the new Ford Freestyle can skip the queue and the compact utility vehicle exclusively on Amazon. The exclusive 24-hour booking window on Amazon India will start at 2:00 PM on April 14 and enable 100 customers to be amongst the first few to drive home the Ford Freestyle.
“Ford Freestyle has been designed for young, progressive, independent & free-spirited customers who love to stay connected. From everyday things to high value purchases like mobile phones, they are buying everything online,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president Marketing, at Ford India. “Through this partnership with Amazon, Ford is bringing an exclusive opportunity for such customers to own India’s first compact utility vehicle Ford Freestyle, from the convenience of their homes, offices or wherever they may be.”
Amazon has setup dedicated brand page for Ford Freestyle to help consumers select their preferred variant, engine option and colour. Customers can book their Ford Freestyle by paying Rs10,000 via payment options available on the dedicated brand page or through Amazon mobile application.
The Ford Freestyle uses design elements common to more expensive mini SUVs. The front grille with three-dimensional mesh gives the car a sportier look. The front bumper has sculpted sections that add to its SUV-like look. The Skid plates on the front and rear seem the car to make a better off-road companion.
The car comes paired with Ford’s all-new, three-cylinder 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol engine that generates 96PS of peak power and 120Nm of peak torque. The car also has 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine as an option that generates 100PS of peak power and 215 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an all-new five-speed manual transmission, which as per Ford, is 15% lighter and helps to improve the fuel economy while reducing NVH.
Inside the cabin, the Freestyle comes with Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
In terms of safety, The Freestyle continues Ford’s standard safety, offering up to six airbags. The new offering also get uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.
