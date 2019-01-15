English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 Unveiled, Fastest 'Stang Till Now
The model will be available beginning this fall in three colors and optional racing stripes.
2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 makes global debut at Detroit Auto Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
At the Detroit Auto Show, Ford took the wraps off the 2020 Shelby GT500 -- the most powerful street-legal Mustang to date.
With its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which produces more than 700 horsepower, Ford's newest pony car can reach 60mph from 0 in just three and a half seconds, making the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 easily the most powerful and fastest ‘Stang to date.
As company executive Hermann Salenbauch stated, "With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes the sixth-generation Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics," accomplished by handmaking the engine specially made to keep air intake cool even at full power.
The GT500 is the first of its line to benefit from a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission, the fastest shifting system -- "capable of shifts in under 100 milliseconds" -- ever integrated into a Mustang in the range's history. This addition optimizes the vehicles multitude of drive options including normal, weather, sport, drag and track.
As for the exterior styling, not only is the model more "menacing" than its predecessor the Shelby GT350, but also the redesigned grille, fastback design, and wider stance inspired by modern fighter jets work to give the GT500 greater downforce and aerodynamics than previous generations.
The instrument panel is fashioned with an exposed carbon fiber appliqué and the door inserts with Dark Slate Miko suede just like the GT350. Plus, this generation is outfitted with a 12-inch full-color LCD instrument panel to ensure the ride is cool and connected.
The model will be available beginning this fall in three colors and optional racing stripes. With the GT350 starting just below $60,000, you can expect the next generation to fall within the same ballpark.
With its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which produces more than 700 horsepower, Ford's newest pony car can reach 60mph from 0 in just three and a half seconds, making the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 easily the most powerful and fastest ‘Stang to date.
You’ve waited long enough. Say hello to your #GT500. 🐍 #FordMustang #ShelbyGT500 #FordNAIAS #NAIAS2019 pic.twitter.com/1QFjjeyuG4— Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) January 14, 2019
As company executive Hermann Salenbauch stated, "With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes the sixth-generation Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics," accomplished by handmaking the engine specially made to keep air intake cool even at full power.
The GT500 is the first of its line to benefit from a 7-speed, dual-clutch transmission, the fastest shifting system -- "capable of shifts in under 100 milliseconds" -- ever integrated into a Mustang in the range's history. This addition optimizes the vehicles multitude of drive options including normal, weather, sport, drag and track.
As for the exterior styling, not only is the model more "menacing" than its predecessor the Shelby GT350, but also the redesigned grille, fastback design, and wider stance inspired by modern fighter jets work to give the GT500 greater downforce and aerodynamics than previous generations.
The instrument panel is fashioned with an exposed carbon fiber appliqué and the door inserts with Dark Slate Miko suede just like the GT350. Plus, this generation is outfitted with a 12-inch full-color LCD instrument panel to ensure the ride is cool and connected.
The model will be available beginning this fall in three colors and optional racing stripes. With the GT350 starting just below $60,000, you can expect the next generation to fall within the same ballpark.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge
- Japan's Olympic Committee Head Denies Impropriety in 2020 Bid Procedures
- Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?
- Kumbh Chronicles: Trash Skimmers Clean River Surface At Popular Ganga Ghats
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results