New Formula One Theme to be Composed by Hollywood Composer of Fast and Furious, Marvel Fame
Brian Tyler, an Emmy-nominated American has made music for "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Iron Man 3", "Thor: The Dark World" as well as the "Fast and Furious" franchise.
Ferrari SF71H Formula One Challenger Launch Event. Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Ferrari)
Formula One has hired the composer of several "Fast and Furious" movies to write a new theme tune for the motor racing organisation.
"What an honour to be chosen to compose the Formula 1 theme! This is a lifelong dream come true as I am a massive #formula1 fan. Thank you #F1!," Tyler, who was a guest at last year's U.S. Grand Prix, said on his Twitter feed.
"What an honour to be chosen to compose the Formula 1 theme! This is a lifelong dream come true as I am a massive #formula1 fan. Thank you #F1!," Tyler, who was a guest at last year's U.S. Grand Prix, said on his Twitter feed.
US-based Liberty Media took over the global sport in January last year and has set about engaging a younger audience as well as developing a digital strategy.
Formula One launched a television streaming product, F1 TV, last Tuesday.
"Within the context of looking at ways to bring fans closer to Formula One, we are exploring all avenues to refresh the look and feel of the show," said a Formula One spokesman.
"Music is a key component of the emotion of sport and we are engaging with top international talent in order to develop a new signature tune for F1.
"This is a process in development and we will make a formal announcement at the right time."
What an honor to be chosen to compose the Formula 1 theme! This is a life long dream come true as I am a massive #formula1 fan. Thank you #F1! pic.twitter.com/3NL2DAfLEH— Brian Tyler (@BrianTylerMusic) March 2, 2018
"What an honour to be chosen to compose the Formula 1 theme! This is a lifelong dream come true as I am a massive #formula1 fan. Thank you #F1!," Tyler, who was a guest at last year's U.S. Grand Prix, said on his Twitter feed.
What an honor to be chosen to compose the Formula 1 theme! This is a life long dream come true as I am a massive #formula1 fan. Thank you #F1! pic.twitter.com/3NL2DAfLEH— Brian Tyler (@BrianTylerMusic) March 2, 2018
US-based Liberty Media took over the global sport in January last year and has set about engaging a younger audience as well as developing a digital strategy.
Formula One launched a television streaming product, F1 TV, last Tuesday.
"Within the context of looking at ways to bring fans closer to Formula One, we are exploring all avenues to refresh the look and feel of the show," said a Formula One spokesman.
"Music is a key component of the emotion of sport and we are engaging with top international talent in order to develop a new signature tune for F1.
"This is a process in development and we will make a formal announcement at the right time."
