New-Gen BMW X6 Luxury SUV Launched at Rs 95 Lakh in India

BMW Group India launched the third-generation BMW X6 in India with prices for the xLine starting at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec M-Sport variant costing the same. Available as completely built-up units (CBU) the all-new BMW X6 can be booked at all BMW dealerships.

The all-new BMW X6 offers customizable options to customers for the very first time. A range of optional features includes BMW Laser Light, BMW Head-Up Display, Comfort Access, Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, Crafted Clarity Glass Application, and Ambient Air Package. Customers can also enhance the level of entertainment with the options of Rear Seat Entertainment Professional and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Additional equipment such as 21-inch alloy wheels, distinct paint jobs and trim options makes the all-new model look your own.

The all-new BMW X6 is available in Riverside Blue Metallic, Carbon Black, Manhattan Metallic, Artic Grey, Mineral White, Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. Optional paintwork includes Tanzanite Blue Metallic and BMW Individual Ametrine Metallic.

The upholstery is available in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design Perforated in the combinations of Cognac, Tacora Red, Ivory White, Coffee, Canberra Beige.

Customers of the all-new BMW X6 will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

