New-Gen Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Revealed for International Markets Ahead of Launch

Hyundai has revealed the first details of the upcoming Santa Fe SUV for international markets. In its new-generation, the car comes with new styling, hybrid powertrain options and a brand-new platform.

Underpinning the new Santa Fe is the ‘third-generation’ platform that also underpins the Sonata sedan that went on sale in the US. Hyundai has added a new ventilation system that is claimed to improve airflow through the engine bay for better cooling. Heavier components have been pushed to the bottom of the chassis for a lower centre of gravity, giving the SUV better stability.

There is a complete overhaul in terms of design. The new Santa Fe comes with a new front fascia with a considerably larger grille that now spans throughout the width of the car. The new 3D mesh pattern on the grille sits between a pair of new distinctive T-shaped DRL.

At the back, the new Santa Fe gets a reflector bar that stretches between the two taillights. The rear bumper has been redesigned as well along with wider wheel arches and new alloy wheels design.

Hyundai claims that the new platform is developed to provide enhanced comfort and convenience over the outgoing model. On the inside, the car gets a centre console that replaces the 7.0-inch infotainment system with the new 10.25-inch unit, which is now offered as a standard offering throughout the offering.

The car will also be available in a new Luxury trim that comes with a set of bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels, along with a colour-matching bumper and wheel arch trim, rather than the black items found on lower-spec cars.

In the Indian market, Hyundai had offered two generations of the Santa Fe. However, due to low demand, the model was dropped from the company’s Indian line-up.

