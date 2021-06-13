New-Gen Nissan Z Sportscar to Debut on August 17 This Year, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Almost a year after showcasing the prototype model in September 2020, Nissan has confirmed the launch of its 2021 Z car. The new-gen Nissan Z will be launched on August 17, 2021. The car which is likely to be called the 400Z will replace the current 370Z model that has been in production for nearly 14 years now. While the company is yet to make any final confirmation about the looks and designs, several leaked pictures of the production-ready Nissan Z 2021 had found their way to the internet.

It all begins with Z08.17.21 pic.twitter.com/e0yTBRm0Ko— Nissan (@NissanUSA) June 10, 2021

The leaked images suggested that the car in all likelihood will come with a design and features similar to the protype Z model that was showcased last year. The new-gen car is expected to retain a design that is on the lines of the original Z model with a roofline that flows from the nose to the squared-off rear.

On the inside, the 2021 Nissan Z is expected to bring some modern touches with a new touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a deep-dish steering wheel that houses plenty of controls. While there are no details about the functioning of the infotainment system, it is likely to come with Nissan’s latest software.

The upcoming Nissan Z will be powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V-6 engine. While the details of the power output of the car have been kept under wraps, reports suggest that the car could come with a maximum power of 400 bhp. The engine is a modified version of the one found in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60. The car gets a standard 6-speed manual transmission along with a 7-speed automatic transmission. It is most likely to retain the real-wheel drive feature.

The new-gen Nissan Z — which is expected to make its way to global markets by the end of this year — will be up for competition against the likes of Toyota Supra and the BMW Z4.

