The German automobile manufacturer Audi has unveiled new plug-in hybrid versions of its A8, A7 Sportback, A6 and Q5. They will go on display at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17, 2019, before arriving in dealerships later this year. Each of these models matches a turbocharged gasoline/petrol engine with an electric motor. This new "TFSI e" hybrid setup offers an electric-only range of over 40km. Audi also promises easy access to nearby charging stations in 16 European countries thanks to the myAudi mobile app.From now on, the "TFSI e" label will only be used for Audi's plug-in hybrid models, while the "e-tron" label will be reserved for fully electric vehicles. Volkswagen's premium auto brand Audi had announced plans to eliminate one layer of management or about 10 percent of the division's executive positions in a cost-cutting drive, the unit's chief executive said told a media organisation."One thing is clear, our cost base is too high," Audi CEO Bram Schot was quoted as saying. He reaffirmed a target for a total of 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in cost savings through 2022. Furthermore, Audi plans to debut another e-tron concept, coined the Q4, at the Geneva Motor Show next month ; the sketches that accompanied the brand's announcement display a crossover SUV that takes significant design cues from the e-tron SUV that you can already reserve now.