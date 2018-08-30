English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New-Generation Fiat 500X Crossover Unveiled
The new Fiat 500X is already available to order with two bodies (Urban look and Cross look) and three trim levels -- Urban, City Cross and Cross Plus.
Fiat has refreshed the 500X crossover with a new 2019 edition. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Fiat has unveiled a new-generation version of its 500X crossover with a refreshed exterior plus new engines and onboard technology.
On the outside, the main changes to this restyled 500X are its redesigned bumpers and new LED daytime running lights and LED rear light clusters, destined to boost luminosity and improve safety. LED headlights are standard on the Cross Plus version and optionally available on other trims. On the inside, Fiat offers several combinations of fabrics, leathers, finishes and colors. The new dash gets a centrally-located 3.5-inch TFT display providing the driver with a host of practical information.
This second-generation Fiat 500X also debuts a new range of smaller and quieter turbo petrol engines with direct fuel injection. The Italian carmaker claims reductions in consumption of up to 20%, without compromising on power.
In terms of driver aids, the 2019 Fiat 500X packs in plenty of technology, with a lane assist driving system, traffic sign recognition, and a speed advisor system. In addition, the new Fiat 500X features the Uconnect multimedia system complete with a 7-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on hand for enjoying content from a smartphone in-car.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
