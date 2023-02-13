CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsWPL AuctionBigg Boss FinaleViral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » Auto » New-Generation Hyundai Verna Bookings Start in India, Diesel Engines Axed
1-MIN READ

New-Generation Hyundai Verna Bookings Start in India, Diesel Engines Axed

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 14:11 IST

Gurgaon, India

New-Gen Hyundai Verna (Photo: Hyundai)

New-Gen Hyundai Verna (Photo: Hyundai)

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is expected to launch in the next few weeks in the Indian market to rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City

Hyundai India has commenced the bookings of the new-gen Verna in the country. The buyers can book the new sedan at Hyundai dealerships across the country as well as online by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in four trims namely EX, S, SX and SX(O). The company has teased the new sedan by releasing a few images.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Launched in India, Get 6 Airbags as Standard Feature

The new-generation Hyundai Verna will come in 7 monotone and 2 dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new single-tone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

New-Gen Hyundai Verna (Photo: Hyundai)

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for the all-new Hyundai VERNA, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for the next generation of our iconic sedan – the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With a strong cult following across diverse geographies of India, VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers."

Mechanically, the all-new Verna facelift will be available with four RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready powertrains, including a new 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol unit. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (7DCT). Hyundai has claimed that this engine “is tuned to deliver this segment’s most exceptional performance." The tried-and-trusted 1.5L MPi petrol engine will be there as well with 6-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) units.

New-Gen Hyundai Verna (Photo: Hyundai)

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will lock horns with Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Tags:
  1. Hyundai
  2. Hyundai Verna
first published:February 13, 2023, 14:03 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 14:11 IST
Read More