New Goa Airport: Passengers Complain of Taxi Shortage at Mopa Airport on First Day of Operations

Commercial operation from the new Goa airport began on January 5. The first flight, from Hyderabad, landed at Goa’s new Mopa airport at 8:34 AM in the morning. The flight arrived almost half an hour before its actual arrival time.

Also Read: Goa’s Dabolim Airport to Continue Operations Even After Commissioning of Mopa Airport

According to a Hindustan Times report, Mopa airport faced a few major hiccups on its first day of operation as several passengers complained of shortage of taxis and poor mobile network connectivity at the new Goa airport. Many were left without taxis as the operators demanded a separate counter before starting the services. The government has assured the taxi operators that their demands will be looked after. Bus services to the main towns and cities of Goa, however, were available throughout the day.

The landing of the first flight is of huge significance as Goa’s second airport starts domestic operations. The first flight and the passengers were welcomed with great fanfare. The flight was given a traditional water cannon salute and the passengers received flowers on arrival and were treated to a traditional brass band. Although the passengers got a special welcome, there overall seemed to be a mixed experience for them.

The new Goa airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. It uses solar power plants, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, and a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities. The airport has adopted best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, Stabil Road, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh virtually joined a ceremony that was held to celebrate the momentous occasion. “The passengers are happy and appreciated the services offered at the new airport. The airport shall strengthen Goa’s capabilities for tourism, trade, and business,” CM Sawant was quoted as saying at the ceremony.

Read all the Latest Auto News here