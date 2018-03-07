English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Hero Super Splendor Launched at Rs 57,190 in India
The engine on the Super Splendor delivers 8.4 PS of power at 7500 RPM and a torque of 11Nm which is delivered at 6000 RPM.
New Hero Super Splendor. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)
Further consolidating its range of motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the new ‘Super Splendor’ across markets in India. The new Super Splendor has been launched at a price tag of Rs 57,190 (ex-Showroom, Delhi).
Commenting on the launch, Ashok Bhasin, Head – Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, “Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero bike. Within the domestic motorcycle market, Hero MotoCorp is a dominant leader in the 125cc segment with more than 55% market share. The launch of the new stylish and performance-oriented Super Splendor is a significant step to further consolidate this leadership. The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India’s most reliable brands - Splendor - and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country.”
The new Super Splendor comes with an air-cooled single-cylinder 125cc engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp's i3s technology - which helps in delivering better efficiency as it shuts off the engine when it's at idle for a few seconds. The engine restarts the moment you pull in the clutch lever - a process which increases the fuel efficiency as a whole.
The engine on the Super Splendor delivers 8.4 KW of power at 7500 RPM and a torque of 11Nm which is delivered at 6000 RPM.
The bike gets features like the automatic headlamp on (AHO), side-stand indicator, wider rear tyre and larger under seat storage.
-
-
-
