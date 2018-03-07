English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

New Hero Super Splendor Launched at Rs 57,190 in India

The engine on the Super Splendor delivers 8.4 PS of power at 7500 RPM and a torque of 11Nm which is delivered at 6000 RPM.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:March 7, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Hero Super Splendor Launched at Rs 57,190 in India
New Hero Super Splendor. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)
Further consolidating its range of motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the new ‘Super Splendor’ across markets in India. The new Super Splendor has been launched at a price tag of Rs 57,190 (ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Bhasin, Head – Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, “Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero bike. Within the domestic motorcycle market, Hero MotoCorp is a dominant leader in the 125cc segment with more than 55% market share. The launch of the new stylish and performance-oriented Super Splendor is a significant step to further consolidate this leadership. The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India’s most reliable brands - Splendor - and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country.”

The new Super Splendor comes with an air-cooled single-cylinder 125cc engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp's i3s technology - which helps in delivering better efficiency as it shuts off the engine when it's at idle for a few seconds. The engine restarts the moment you pull in the clutch lever - a process which increases the fuel efficiency as a whole.

The engine on the Super Splendor delivers 8.4 KW of power at 7500 RPM and a torque of 11Nm which is delivered at 6000 RPM.

The bike gets features like the automatic headlamp on (AHO), side-stand indicator, wider rear tyre and larger under seat storage.

Also Watch

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES