New Hero Super Splendor Launched at Rs 57,190 in India

Further consolidating its range of motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the new ‘Super Splendor’ across markets in India. The new Super Splendor has been launched at a price tag of Rs 57,190 (ex-Showroom, Delhi).Commenting on the launch, Ashok Bhasin, Head – Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, “Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero bike. Within the domestic motorcycle market, Hero MotoCorp is a dominant leader in the 125cc segment with more than 55% market share. The launch of the new stylish and performance-oriented Super Splendor is a significant step to further consolidate this leadership. The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India’s most reliable brands - Splendor - and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country.”The new Super Splendor comes with an air-cooled single-cylinder 125cc engine which comes with Hero MotoCorp's i3s technology - which helps in delivering better efficiency as it shuts off the engine when it's at idle for a few seconds. The engine restarts the moment you pull in the clutch lever - a process which increases the fuel efficiency as a whole.The engine on the Super Splendor delivers 8.4 KW of power at 7500 RPM and a torque of 11Nm which is delivered at 6000 RPM.The bike gets features like the automatic headlamp on (AHO), side-stand indicator, wider rear tyre and larger under seat storage.