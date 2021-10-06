New Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Leaked Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

The festive season in India is just around the corner and automakers are gearing up with a slew of releases to improve sales during the auspicious period. Meanwhile, homegrown motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is planning to update its two-wheeler line-up with new models/variants. The company had launched a 125cc commuter called ‘Glamour Xtec’ a few months ago. The new two-wheeler rivals Honda and the Bajaj Pulsar in the 125 cc segment and came with class-leading features over the standard models and at a premium price as well.

Now, the world and the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is planning to launch a new variant of the new Xpluse 200 4V and the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition to boost sales. Both the upcoming motorcycles were spied at the dealer meet and the photos have leaked online, as per GaadiWaadi. The production-ready variant of the Stealth Edition gets a matte black colour scheme and it could be offered at a premium price over other paint schemes such as Sports Red, Vibrant Blue, Pearl Silver White and the 100 Million Limited Edition as well.

Apart from the new Xpluse 200 4V, the bikemaker is planning to release a new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition in the country. The company had launched the Xtreme 160R as the most affordable 160 cc version in its segment in June last year, which was well-received by the customers and prompting the company to launch the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition in March this year.

At present, the standard Xtreme 160R is offered in two variants and prices ranging up to Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard version is equipped with a BS6 complaint 163 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which comes mated to a five-speed gearbox with fuel injection. It is capable of producing 15 bhp of peak power at 8500rpm and 14 Nm of max torque at 6500 rpm. However, the upcoming Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will sport features such as an LCD instrument cluster, with possible Bluetooth connectivity support, LED lighting setup including LED Daytime Running Lights, among others.

There are reports that mention that, unlike most modern motorcycles, the new Xtreme version also offers a kick-starter in addition to a standard starter motor. The new two-wheeler is expected to make its debut in the coming days and weighs around 139.5 kg. It also has one of the strongest power to weight ratios in the segment which helps it accelerate 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

