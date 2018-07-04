English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Honda Activa 125 Launched in India at Rs 59,621
The new Honda Activa 125 gets an Eco Speed indicator, Service Due indicator, new grey alloy wheels and a 3-step adjustable rear suspension.
New Honda Activa 125. (Photo: Honda)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the availability of 2018 edition of Activa 125 across dealerships at a price tag of Rs 59,621 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2018 edition of the 125cc scooter gets a new LED headlamp cluster with position lamp, a 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch.
Speaking on the availability of the 2018 edition Activa 125, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Honda is the driving force in India’s scooter segment and has now extended its LED promise to the Activa 125. Upping the premium style with additional features, the 2018 Activa 125 with the trust of over a million customers, will further strengthen Honda’s leadership in automatic scooters.”
The scooter also gets an Eco Speed indicator, Service Due indicator, new grey alloy wheels and a 3-step adjustable rear suspension. The body also comes fitted with a chrome plated metal muffler protector which will be available only in the deluxe variant.
The Activa 125 is available in three variants and a new Matte Selene Silver colour with 5 existing colours – Black, Pearl Amazing White, Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue metallic, Matte Crust Metallic.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
