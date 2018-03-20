English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Honda Activa 5G Detailed Image Gallery
Here are images of the new Honda Activa 5G that was recently launched in India.
Honda Activa 5G. (Image: News18.com)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has recently launched the new Activa 5G in India for Rs Rs 52,460 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the STD variant and Rs 54,325 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the DLX variant. The prices are listed on company's website.
New Honda Activa 5G. (Image: Honda)
Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 the 5th generation of Honda’s most selling scooter gets full LED headlamp and position lamp and chrome garnish at the front.
New Honda Activa 5G. (Image: Honda)
The new deluxe variant also gets digital-analog meter, eco speed indicator and service due indicator. The scooter also gets 2 new colours – Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red.
New Honda Activa 5G. (Image: Honda)
It also gets a front hook and 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch and retractable rear hook and a new muffler protector. The engine on the new Activa 5G remains unchanged and uses the same 110cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 8hp and 9Nm of peak torque.
New Honda Activa 5G. (Image: Honda)
New Honda Activa 5G. (Image: Honda)
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
