New Honda Adventure Motorcycle Teased for August 19 Launch, to be Based on Hornet 2.0

Japanese automaker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have rolled out a teaser for their new upcoming motorcycle which will launch in India on August 19. While there is not a lot that the teaser tells us about the upcoming motorcycle, it does give away several hints which could help one determine what kind of motorcycle it will be. The 15-second teaser has ample shots of an urban riding condition, including city roads and also a shot of the rider looking at a well-laid-out twisty section of the road. There are several shots of the motorcycle being ridden which shows the riding ergonomics of the rider and that clearly indicates that this is an adventure motorcycle.

You can check out the teaser of Honda’s upcoming motorcycle here:

.@honda2wheelerin will launch a new adventure motorcycle in India on August 19. The company has released a teaser of it which you can watch here. pic.twitter.com/ELb6x1PmsG— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 2, 2021

So while we have established that this is indeed an adventure motorcycle, there are also several hints which indicate that this motorcycle will be based on the Hornet 2.0. At the 7 second mark, in the teaser, we get a clear look at the headlamps of the motorcycle, the rearview mirrors and the fact that it has knuckle guards with built-in indicators. A closer look at Honda’s current lineup of motorcycles suggests that the shape of the indicator, the headlamps and the rearview mirrors – all of them are identical to the Honda Hornet 2.0.

Additionally, the last shot of the teaser, where the riders can be seen sitting at a bonfire next to the parked motorcycles showcases perhaps the most evident factor that this motorcycle is based on the Hornet 2.0 – the golden upside-down front suspension. For reference, the Hornet 2.0 comes with an identical front suspension setup and it was its USP as well.

The Hornet 2.0 is a sporty street-naked offering from Honda meant to have good handling capabilities on perfectly paved roads, and this also goes in line with the teaser of the motorcycle having all roads and not a single shot of it doing anything remotely off-road.

What is also evident is that the upcoming motorcycle will have identical split grab handles as the Hornet 2.0 although it will get a single seat and not a split-seat setup. Lastly, there is no mention of Honda’s premium motorcycle marquee Big Wing, which sells motorcycles with an engine capacity of 300cc and more, which means this will be sold under Honda Red Wing, or the regular Honda dealership network – just like the Hornet 2.0.

Here’s what we expect Honda could be doing with the upcoming ADV. Honda could use the same frame as the Hornet 2.0 as it already has an impressive 167mm of ground clearance. The bike could also continue to have 17-inch wheels at the front and back but with different tyres, probably from the Honda CB350RS which too comes with a 17-inch wheel at the back and comes shod with on-off road tyres. The motorcycle could also borrow the digital instrument cluster from the Hornet 2.0 which is an LCD unit. The changes could be a different, taller handlebar, a wind-deflector, new knuckle guards and revised styling, mainly including new tank shrouds which are meant to give the motorcycle an ADV look.

Also Watch:

Stay tuned for more updates as they are rolled out by Honda in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here