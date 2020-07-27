New Honda Africa Twin Owner Takes Delivery of Bike by 'Bashing' Dealership Stairs: Watch Video

Getting a new vehicle whether it be a car or a bike is a special moment in one’s life. Many people plan to do a grand welcome of their latest set of wheels while some like to capture the moment at the showroom by clicking selfies etc.

In a video that has surfaced online, a man who seemed to have had a unique plan of how he wants to take his motorcycle from the showroom is going viral. The person who had purchased a Honda Africa Twin wanted to take his two-wheeler to the road via the showroom’s staircase. However, all did not seem to go as per plan. The man’s excitement resulted in causing damage to the staircase.

WATCH VIDEO:

From the looks of the video, one can make out that the rider is well aware of off-roading tactics. Despite the incident, he does not seem to have lost balance.

Also Watch:

As we can see in the video, this happened because the engine bash plate hit the stair leading while the motorcycle was riding down from it, and thus, the engine bash plate ‘bashed’ the marble stair. There could be many reasons for the bash plate hitting the stair, it could be because the suspension of the bike might not have been adjusted up to the mark. However, it must be noted that the bash plate worked perfect in this case and saved the engine from damage.