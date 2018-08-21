English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Honda Amaze Achieves 30,000 Sales Within Three Months of Launch
The success of the Amaze has resulted in an overall cumulative sales growth of 12.5% from April – July 2018 for Honda.
New Honda Amaze. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Honda's new Amaze has become the company's best-selling new model in India so far. The Amaze has recorded over 30,000 sales in the first three months of launch, which is the highest sales number recorded by any new model launched by Honda in its 20-year history. The success of the Amaze has resulted in an overall cumulative sales growth of 12.5% from April – July 2018 for Honda.
Speaking on the success of the All New Amaze, Makoto Hyoda, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Built on an all-new platform, the new Amaze has been developed as a proper sedan from ground-up which helps it stand apart from the rest. The customers have really appreciated this aspect and accepted the car very well. We are thankful to our customers for this response which has made the all-new Amaze the most successful launch in HCIL’s history.”
The Indian market was the first to receive the Honda Amaze globally. The compact sedan was made keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers. The petrol CVT and industry-first diesel CVT has accounted for more than 30% of the total Amaze sales since its launch. Honda currently sells the Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V in India.
Also Watch
Speaking on the success of the All New Amaze, Makoto Hyoda, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Built on an all-new platform, the new Amaze has been developed as a proper sedan from ground-up which helps it stand apart from the rest. The customers have really appreciated this aspect and accepted the car very well. We are thankful to our customers for this response which has made the all-new Amaze the most successful launch in HCIL’s history.”
The Indian market was the first to receive the Honda Amaze globally. The compact sedan was made keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers. The petrol CVT and industry-first diesel CVT has accounted for more than 30% of the total Amaze sales since its launch. Honda currently sells the Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V in India.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us
- Cocktail Recipes for Monsoon Season's Perfect Night Party
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...