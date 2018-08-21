English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

New Honda Amaze Achieves 30,000 Sales Within Three Months of Launch

The success of the Amaze has resulted in an overall cumulative sales growth of 12.5% from April – July 2018 for Honda.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
New Honda Amaze. (Image: News18.com)
Honda's new Amaze has become the company's best-selling new model in India so far. The Amaze has recorded over 30,000 sales in the first three months of launch, which is the highest sales number recorded by any new model launched by Honda in its 20-year history. The success of the Amaze has resulted in an overall cumulative sales growth of 12.5% from April – July 2018 for Honda.

Speaking on the success of the All New Amaze, Makoto Hyoda, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Built on an all-new platform, the new Amaze has been developed as a proper sedan from ground-up which helps it stand apart from the rest. The customers have really appreciated this aspect and accepted the car very well. We are thankful to our customers for this response which has made the all-new Amaze the most successful launch in HCIL’s history.”

The Indian market was the first to receive the Honda Amaze globally. The compact sedan was made keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers. The petrol CVT and industry-first diesel CVT has accounted for more than 30% of the total Amaze sales since its launch. Honda currently sells the Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V in India.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
