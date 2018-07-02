English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Honda Amaze Makes For Over 50 Percent Sales as HCIL posts 37.5 Percent Growth
HCIL also added that they have received over 26,000 bookings of the all new Amaze since its launch.
Honda logo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Cars India (HCIL) has reported a 37.5 percent increase in its domestic sales to 17,602 units in June on account of strong sales of all new Amaze. The company had sold 12,804 units in the domestic market in June 2017, HCIL said in a statement.
"The recently launched All-New Amaze which has been receiving an overwhelming customers' response sold a remarkable 9,103 units in June'18, strongly contributing to company's growth last month," HCIL said adding that HCIL has received over 26,000 bookings of the all-new Amaze since its launch. HCIL also exported 486 units during the month.
"The response to All New Amaze has been excellent, giving a boost to our June sales performance. We are thankful to our customers for this response and continue to maximise Amaze production to meet the strong demand.”
"Early arrival of monsoon across India with prospects of abundant rains, should help rural wealth and spending, bringing cheer to the auto industry over the next few months," Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said.
