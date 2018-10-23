New Honda Amaze Records 50,000 Unit Sales In 5 Months

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said its compact sedan Amaze has crossed 50,000 sales mark in just five months of its launch in the country. The company launched the all-new version of Amaze in May this year. "This is the fastest 50,000 sales number recorded by any new model launched by HCIL in India," the company said in a statement. The new Amaze has contributed 50 percent of total HCIL sales during April-September period of the current fiscal.The model has attracted more than 20 percent, first-time buyers. Also, the compact sedan has been well received across markets with 40 percent sales coming from tier 1 cities and 30 percent each from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, HCIL said."The response to the car with 50,000 sales in five months is overwhelming. The advanced CVT technology has found very strong acceptance among customers with 30 percent of Amaze customers opting for automatic variants in petrol and diesel," HCIL Director (Sales and Marketing) Makoto Hyoda said.Build on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze has been developed considering the needs and aspirations of Indian customers. India is the first country where Honda has launched the all-new Amaze, which also has the first diesel automatic transmission (CVT) variant.