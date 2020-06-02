New Honda CD 110 Dream BS-VI Launched at Rs 62,729 in India, Offers 6 Year Warranty

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the BS-VI compliant CD 110 Dream in India at a starting price of Rs 62,729 (ex-showroom, Gujarat). The CD 110 Dream is Honda’s entry-level offering in its range of motorcycles and with the launch of this iteration, it is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and in order to do that, the 110cc engine makes use of Fuel Injection (FI) technology. As is the case with the new models being rolled out by Honda Two Wheelers, the updated CD 110 Dream has been fitted with the silent starter system as it now uses the AC generator - used to generate current and charge the battery while riding - to start the engine. The result of this procedure is that the electric start procedure is a lot quieter than you would expect.

The Honda CD 110 Dream will come with tubeless tyres and there is also the inclusion of an engine start/stop switch on the motorcycle. Apart from the subtle visual updates, other changes include a new integrated headlamp beam and passing switch and a 15mm longer seat.

Interestingly, Honda will also be offering a 6-year warranty package with the motorcycle which is a fantastic addition to what the company is offering.

