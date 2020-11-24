New Honda City Hatchback Version Launched in Thailand, Gets 120 HP Turbo Engine

Images of the fifth-generation Honda City’s hatchback model made rounds online a few months ago after it was spotted testing in Southeast Asia. The heavily disguised prototype didn’t reveal much of any significant details then. But now, the production version of the Honda City hatchback has made its world debut as it has been launched in Thailand.

The new model has been named as Honda City Hatchback and will be mainly released in the ASEAN markets. The new Honda City Hatchback from the Japanese carmaker’s stable has several commonalities with its half namesake sedan variant. The exterior front looks identical, including its grille, headlamps, bonnet composition, fog lights and bumper. The only difference being the C-pillar with an extended roofline.

The rear end of the new Hatchback has been redesigned to house the hatch styling, which sports a new tailgate, integrated spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lamps and bumper.

2020 Honda City Hatchback

The new Honda City Hatchback will be available in three variants – S+, SV, and RS Turbo – with the RS-spec model being the top end, similar to the sedan version of the Honda City. They will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing a maximum 120 HP of power and 173 Nm of torque.

2020 Honda City Hatchback

The engine is paired with the six-speed manual continuously variable transmission (CVT). It also sports features like the 16-inch alloy wheels, Honda smart key system, push-button start, automatic climate control, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit, LED headlamps with daytime running lights and LED fog and tail lamps, among few others.

The new hatchback model is also expected to get safety features like balance control system, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and paddle-shifting function. The above-mentioned specs of the new Honda City Hatchback are for the Thailand market, however, its arrival and availability for the Indian markets remains a secret.