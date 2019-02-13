English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Honda Civic Bookings Open, Launch in India on March 7
After its launch on March 7, the new Honda Civic sedan will go up against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis in India.
2019 Honda Civic. (Image: Honda)
Honda Civic is, without doubt, one of the most iconic cars to come out of the Japanese automaker's stable, in the Indian market and globally too. While India got the 8th generation Civic with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and was pulled from the domestic market soon after, Honda has now decided to launch the 10th generation Civic in the Indian market, with a lot of new features, a new engine and modern styling. According to a media report, The new Honda Civic will be launched in India on March 7, 2019. For an amount of Rs 51,000, potential customers can now book the new Civic at all Honda dealerships in India. According to further media reports, the new midsize sedan will come to India with three variants.
The top-end variant of the new Civic will be the ZX. It will boast of features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also get a smart entry, dual-zone auto climate control, 8-way adjustable driver seat, electronic parking brake and a multi-angle rearview camera. As far as safety is concerned, the new Civic sedan will get features like ABS with EBD, traction control, dual front airbags and curtain airbags, vehicle stability assist, Honda Lane Watch and ISOFIX child seat anchor.
The new Civic also gets Macpherson Strut suspension at the front while the rear gets Independent Multilink suspension. It will come with a Power Assisted-Electric steering wheel with a turning radius of 5.85m and boot space of 430 litres. When it comes to dimensions, the overall length of the new Civic measures in at 4656mm in length, 1799mm in width, 1433mm in height and the wheelbase is now 2700mm.
Honda is offering a 1.8-litre petrol engine with only a CVT gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox is offered in the 1.6-litre diesel engine. The difference between petrol and diesel Civic is more than 10 kmpl, with the former delivering 16.5 kmpl mileage. The petrol engine will produce a peak power of 141 ps and a 174 nm of torque. The more fuel-efficient diesel will produce a 120 ps and 300 nm of torque.
On its arrival soon, the new Civic is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh to 22 lakh and India, it will go up against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis. If we talk about fuel efficiency, only Honda Amaze delivers more mileage (27+ kmpl) than the Civic in India. Honda City has less mileage than the Honda Civic. Currently Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift are the best mileage cars in India with 28.4 kmpl fuel efficiency figure.
